*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 805-1,011 804-1,019 795-0,991 793-0,986 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,255 1,920 1,927 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,050 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 985-0,990 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,115-2,120 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,145-2,150 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,160 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 840-0,845 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed