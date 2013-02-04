*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
*Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 805-1,011 804-1,019 795-0,991 793-0,986
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,250 1,255 1,920 1,927
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,050
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 590 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 985-0,990 985-0,990
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,115-2,120 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,145-2,150
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,160
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 840-0,845 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed