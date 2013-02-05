* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 798-1,016 1,500 795-1,011 Gondal 2,500 801-1,015 2,500 804-1,024 Jasdan 500 773-1,027 500 790-1,021 Jamnagar 1,000 832-1,061 1,500 815-1,073 Junagadh 2,000 762-1,034 3,000 780-1,022 Keshod 1,000 778-1,012 1,000 765-1,010 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 802-1,016 805-1,011 798-0,985 795-0,991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 325 1,850-2,094 1,790-2,075 Sesame (Black) 109 1,675-2,245 1,620-2,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 567 677-0,693 660-0,689 Rapeseeds 180 625-650 635-682 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,915 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 612 975-0,980 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed