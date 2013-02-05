* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil dropped due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 34,000-0,35,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 798-1,016 1,500 795-1,011 Gondal 2,500 801-1,015 2,500 804-1,024 Jasdan 500 773-1,027 500 790-1,021 Jamnagar 1,000 832-1,061 1,500 815-1,073 Junagadh 2,000 762-1,034 3,000 780-1,022 Keshod 1,000 778-1,012 1,000 765-1,010 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 802-1,016 805-1,011 798-0,985 795-0,991 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 325 1,850-2,094 1,790-2,075 Sesame (Black) 109 1,675-2,245 1,620-2,200 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 567 677-0,693 660-0,689 Rapeseeds 180 625-650 635-682 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,915 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 583 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 605 612 975-0,980 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 802-1,016 805-1,011 798-0,985 795-0,991 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,100-1,101 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,250 1,250 1,920 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,040 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 583 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 605 612 975-0,980 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 735 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 745 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,115-2,120 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,135-2,140 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,150 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed