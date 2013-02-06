* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to continued selling pressure from refinery
units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 799-1,014 2,000 798-1,016
Gondal 2,500 815-1,009 2,500 801-1,015
Jasdan 500 776-1,012 500 773-1,027
Jamnagar 1,500 820-1,056 1,000 832-1,061
Junagadh 2,500 770-1,035 2,000 762-1,034
Keshod 1,000 763-1,005 1,000 778-1,012
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 801-1,014 802-1,016 799-0,984 798-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 280 1,848-2,071 1,850-2,094
Sesame (Black) 109 1,675-2,235 1,675-2,245
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 373 677-0,692 677-0,693
Rapeseeds 125 620-682 625-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,915 1,920
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 583 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 605 970-0,975 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed