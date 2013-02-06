Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to continued selling pressure from refinery
units.
* Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 799-1,014 2,000 798-1,016
Gondal 2,500 815-1,009 2,500 801-1,015
Jasdan 500 776-1,012 500 773-1,027
Jamnagar 1,500 820-1,056 1,000 832-1,061
Junagadh 2,500 770-1,035 2,000 762-1,034
Keshod 1,000 763-1,005 1,000 778-1,012
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 801-1,014 802-1,016 799-0,984 798-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 280 1,848-2,071 1,850-2,094
Sesame (Black) 109 1,675-2,235 1,675-2,245
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 373 677-0,692 677-0,693
Rapeseeds 125 620-682 625-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,915 1,920
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 583 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 605 970-0,975 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to continued selling pressure from refinery
units.
3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 801-1,014 802-1,016 799-0,984 798-0,985
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,910 1,920
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,040
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 578 583 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 600 605 970-0,975 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,135-2,140
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,150
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315
Palm olein 830-0,835 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed