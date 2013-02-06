Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Cottonseed oil eased due to continued selling pressure from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 30,000-0,31,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 799-1,014 2,000 798-1,016 Gondal 2,500 815-1,009 2,500 801-1,015 Jasdan 500 776-1,012 500 773-1,027 Jamnagar 1,500 820-1,056 1,000 832-1,061 Junagadh 2,500 770-1,035 2,000 762-1,034 Keshod 1,000 763-1,005 1,000 778-1,012 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 801-1,014 802-1,016 799-0,984 798-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 280 1,848-2,071 1,850-2,094 Sesame (Black) 109 1,675-2,235 1,675-2,245 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 373 677-0,692 677-0,693 Rapeseeds 125 620-682 625-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,915 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 583 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 605 970-0,975 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved down due to continued selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 801-1,014 802-1,016 799-0,984 798-0,985 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,250 1,910 1,920 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,040 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 578 583 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 600 605 970-0,975 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,135-2,140 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,150 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed