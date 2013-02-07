* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 795-1,005 1,500 799-1,014 Gondal 2,000 800-1,001 2,500 815-1,009 Jasdan 500 760-1,016 500 776-1,012 Jamnagar 1,000 826-1,041 1,500 820-1,056 Junagadh 2,000 752-1,024 2,500 770-1,035 Keshod 1,000 760-1,000 1,000 763-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,005 801-1,014 795-0,983 799-0,984 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 595 1,875-2,080 1,848-2,071 Sesame (Black) 115 1,680-2,279 1,675-2,235 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 746 675-0,686 677-0,692 Rapeseeds 110 631-668 620-682 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,905 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 576 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 598 600 965-0,970 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 830-0,835 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed