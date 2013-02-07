Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 795-1,005 1,500 799-1,014 Gondal 2,000 800-1,001 2,500 815-1,009 Jasdan 500 760-1,016 500 776-1,012 Jamnagar 1,000 826-1,041 1,500 820-1,056 Junagadh 2,000 752-1,024 2,500 770-1,035 Keshod 1,000 760-1,000 1,000 763-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,005 801-1,014 795-0,983 799-0,984 (auction price) Market delivery 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,130-1,131 1,130-1,131 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 595 1,875-2,080 1,848-2,071 Sesame (Black) 115 1,680-2,279 1,675-2,235 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 746 675-0,686 677-0,692 Rapeseeds 110 631-668 620-682 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,905 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 576 578 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 598 600 965-0,970 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,310-1,315 1,310-1,315 Palm oil 830-0,835 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 805-1,005 801-1,014 795-0,983 799-0,984 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,115-1,120 1,095-1,100 1,085-1,090 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,130-1,131 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,910 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 575 578 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 597 600 965-0,970 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,035-1,040 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,310-1,315 Palm olein 830-0,835 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed