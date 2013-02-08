* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 791-1,013 1,500 795-1,005
Gondal 2,000 788-1,004 2,000 800-1,001
Jasdan 500 755-1,000 500 760-1,016
Jamnagar 1,500 830-1,033 1,000 826-1,041
Junagadh 2,500 769-1,015 2,000 752-1,024
Keshod 1,000 750-1,003 1,000 760-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 802-1,013 805-1,005 791-0,981 795-0,983
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 589 1,925-2,100 1,875-2,080
Sesame (Black) 125 1,650-2,258 1,680-2,279
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 642 673-0,686 675-0,686
Rapeseeds 150 601-685 631-668
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,910 1,910
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 970-0,975 965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed