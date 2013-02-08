* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 791-1,013 1,500 795-1,005 Gondal 2,000 788-1,004 2,000 800-1,001 Jasdan 500 755-1,000 500 760-1,016 Jamnagar 1,500 830-1,033 1,000 826-1,041 Junagadh 2,500 769-1,015 2,000 752-1,024 Keshod 1,000 750-1,003 1,000 760-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 802-1,013 805-1,005 791-0,981 795-0,983 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 589 1,925-2,100 1,875-2,080 Sesame (Black) 125 1,650-2,258 1,680-2,279 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 642 673-0,686 675-0,686 Rapeseeds 150 601-685 631-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,910 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 970-0,975 965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed