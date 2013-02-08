* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,000 791-1,013 1,500 795-1,005
Gondal 2,000 788-1,004 2,000 800-1,001
Jasdan 500 755-1,000 500 760-1,016
Jamnagar 1,500 830-1,033 1,000 826-1,041
Junagadh 2,500 769-1,015 2,000 752-1,024
Keshod 1,000 750-1,003 1,000 760-1,000
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 802-1,013 805-1,005 791-0,981 795-0,983
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 589 1,925-2,100 1,875-2,080
Sesame (Black) 125 1,650-2,258 1,680-2,279
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 642 673-0,686 675-0,686
Rapeseeds 150 601-685 631-668
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,910 1,910
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 970-0,975 965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand.
4. Castor oil prices eased due to lack of export demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 802-1,013 805-1,005 791-0,981 795-0,983
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,910 1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 579 575 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 601 597 970-0,975 965-0,970
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040
Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 835-0,840 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed