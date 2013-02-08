* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,37,000-0,38,000 versus 35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,000 791-1,013 1,500 795-1,005 Gondal 2,000 788-1,004 2,000 800-1,001 Jasdan 500 755-1,000 500 760-1,016 Jamnagar 1,500 830-1,033 1,000 826-1,041 Junagadh 2,500 769-1,015 2,000 752-1,024 Keshod 1,000 750-1,003 1,000 760-1,000 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 802-1,013 805-1,005 791-0,981 795-0,983 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 589 1,925-2,100 1,875-2,080 Sesame (Black) 125 1,650-2,258 1,680-2,279 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 642 673-0,686 675-0,686 Rapeseeds 150 601-685 631-668 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,910 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 578 575 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 600 597 970-0,975 965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm oil 840-0,845 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien improved due to retail demand. 4. Castor oil prices eased due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 802-1,013 805-1,005 791-0,981 795-0,983 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,910 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 579 575 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 601 597 970-0,975 965-0,970 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,160-1,165 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,180-1,185 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,035-1,040 Rapeseed oil refined 1,300-1,305 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 835-0,840 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed