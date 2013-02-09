* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficint supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 793-1,015 1,000 791-1,013
Gondal 1,500 778-1,024 2,000 788-1,004
Jasdan 500 780-1,018 500 755-1,000
Jamnagar 1,000 811-1,046 1,500 830-1,033
Junagadh 2,000 760-1,009 2,500 769-1,015
Keshod 1,000 771-1,005 1,000 750-1,003
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 805-1,015 802-1,013 793-0,985 791-0,981
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 375 1,875-2,111 1,925-2,100
Sesame (Black) 102 1,700-2,333 1,650-2,258
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 788 651-0,682 673-0,686
Rapeseeds 100 650-680 601-685
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,905 1,910
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 579 579 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 601 601 970-0,975 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed