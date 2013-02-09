* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 805-1,015 802-1,013 793-0,985 791-0,981
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,905 1,910
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 579 579 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 601 601 970-0,975 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305
Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficint supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 1,500 793-1,015 1,000 791-1,013
Gondal 1,500 778-1,024 2,000 788-1,004
Jasdan 500 780-1,018 500 755-1,000
Jamnagar 1,000 811-1,046 1,500 830-1,033
Junagadh 2,000 760-1,009 2,500 769-1,015
Keshod 1,000 771-1,005 1,000 750-1,003
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 805-1,015 802-1,013