* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 805-1,015 802-1,013 793-0,985 791-0,981 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,905 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 579 579 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 601 601 970-0,975 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficint supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,33,000-0,34,000 versus 37,000-0,38,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 1,500 793-1,015 1,000 791-1,013 Gondal 1,500 778-1,024 2,000 788-1,004 Jasdan 500 780-1,018 500 755-1,000 Jamnagar 1,000 811-1,046 1,500 830-1,033 Junagadh 2,000 760-1,009 2,500 769-1,015 Keshod 1,000 771-1,005 1,000 750-1,003 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 805-1,015 802-1,013 