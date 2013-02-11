* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Mustard oil dropped further due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 5,500 780-1,025 1,500 793-1,015 Gondal 3,000 765-1,015 1,500 778-1,024 Jasdan 500 757-1,023 500 780-1,018 Jamnagar 1,500 829-1,033 1,000 811-1,046 Junagadh 3,000 751-1,012 2,000 760-1,009 Keshod 1,500 765-1,004 1,000 771-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 825-1,025 805-1,015 780-0,982 793-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 830 1,850-2,080 1,875-2,111 Sesame (Black) 125 1,650-2,288 1,700-2,333 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,236 662-0,685 651-0,682 Rapeseeds 140 635-674 650-680 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,905 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 579 579 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 601 601 970-0,975 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed