* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Mustard oil dropped further due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 33,000-0,34,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 5,500 780-1,025 1,500 793-1,015
Gondal 3,000 765-1,015 1,500 778-1,024
Jasdan 500 757-1,023 500 780-1,018
Jamnagar 1,500 829-1,033 1,000 811-1,046
Junagadh 3,000 751-1,012 2,000 760-1,009
Keshod 1,500 765-1,004 1,000 771-1,005
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-1,025 805-1,015 780-0,982 793-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 830 1,850-2,080 1,875-2,111
Sesame (Black) 125 1,650-2,288 1,700-2,333
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,236 662-0,685 651-0,682
Rapeseeds 140 635-674 650-680
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,905 1,905
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 579 579 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 601 601 970-0,975 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed