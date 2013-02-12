*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. *Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-1,039 825-1,025 775-0,975 780-0,982 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,125-1,130 1,065-1,070 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,140-1,141 1,080-1,081 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,240 1,895 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 975-0,980 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Palm olein 830-0,835 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 18:18 12Feb13 RTRS-Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Feb 12 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained flat on restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,36,000-0,37,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 775-1,039 5,500 780-1,025 Gondal 2,000 760-1,023 3,000 765-1,015 Jasdan 500 780-1,026 500 757-1,023 Jamnagar 1,000 823-1,054 1,500 829-1,033 Junagadh 2,500 772-1,009 3,000 751-1,012 Keshod 1,500 759-1,012 1,500 765-1,004 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,039 825-1,025 775-0,975 780-0,982 (auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 914 1,770-2,111 1,850-2,080 Sesame (Black) 091 1,950-2,300 1,650-2,288 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,003 674-0,686 662-0,685 Rapeseeds 64 629-650 635-674 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,905 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 975-0,980 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. [Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]