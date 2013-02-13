* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to short supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 840-1,015 850-1,039 760-0,965 775-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 585 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 607 604 980-0,985 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 740 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,280-1,285
Palm olein 830-0,835 830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
14:58 13Feb13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Feb 13
* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
* Mustard oil improved due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,36,000-0,37,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,760-1,015 02,500 0,775-1,039
Gondal 02,500 776-1,009 02,000 760-1,023
Jasdan 0,500 764-1,027 0,500 780-1,026
Jamnagar 01,000 800-1,060 01,000 823-1,054
Junagadh 02,000 761-1,014 02,500 772-1,009
Keshod 01,000 750-1,005 01,500 759-1,012
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,840-1,015 0,850-1,039 0,760-0,965 0,775-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,350 1,900-2,070 1,770-2,111
Sesame (Black) 0,150 2,080-2,300 1,950-2,300
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,640 0,665-0,680 0,674-0,686
Rapeseeds 100 600-645 629-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,235 1,235 1,895 1,895
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 604 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil label tin 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,120-2,125 2,120-2,125
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,280-1,285
Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor
[Story not fully loaded, incomplete text]