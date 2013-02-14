* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 805-1,015 802-1,013 793-0,985 791-0,981 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,140-1,141 1,140-1,141 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,905 1,910 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 579 579 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 601 601 970-0,975 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 725 725 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 735 735 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,300-1,305 Palm olein 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 14:45 14Feb13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Feb 14 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil firmed up due to retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,750-1,021 03,000 0,760-1,015 Gondal 02,000 763-1,005 02,500 776-1,009 Jasdan 0,500 770-1,012 0,500 764-1,027 Jamnagar 01,000 808-1,045 01,000 800-1,060 Junagadh 01,500 778-1,012 02,000 761-1,014 Keshod 01,000 753-0,998 01,000 750-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,845-1,021 0,840-1,015 0,750-0,970 0,760-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,200 1,755-2,069 1,900-2,070 Sesame (Black) 0,080 2,044-2,346 2,080-2,300 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,650 0,660-0,685 0,665-0,680 Rapeseeds 430 550-652 600-645 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,235 1,900 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 585 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 607 0,975-0,980 0,980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,120-2,125 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 0,830-0,835 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Thursday, 14 February 2013 14:45:26RTRS {C}ENDS