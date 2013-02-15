* Groundnut oil prices improved due to thin supply. * Palm olien firmed up due to increased retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 830-1,041 845-1,021 750-0,975 750-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,240 1,905 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 582 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 604 604 975-0,980 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 740 740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 840-0,845 830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- 15:29 15Feb13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- Feb 15 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. * Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,500 0,750-1,041 03,000 0,750-1,021 Gondal 02,000 771-1,027 02,000 763-1,005 Jasdan 0,500 763-1,016 0,500 770-1,012 Jamnagar 01,500 823-1,060 01,000 808-1,045 Junagadh 02,000 765-1,023 01,500 778-1,012 Keshod 01,000 744-1,001 01,000 753-0,998 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,830-1,041 0,845-1,021 0,750-0,975 0,750-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,150 1,850-2,050 1,755-2,069 Sesame (Black) 0,125 1,800-2,210 2,044-2,346 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,400 0,662-0,678 0,660-0,685 Rapeseeds 150 600-650 550-652 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,240 1,905 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,730 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,740 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,305-1,310 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,830-0,835 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed Keywords: RAJKOT OILSEED/COMPLEX/ Friday, 15 February 2013 15:29:31RTRS {C}ENDS