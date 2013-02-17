* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,780-1,035 02,500 0,750-1,041
Gondal 02,000 790-1,021 02,000 771-1,027
Jasdan 0,500 765-1,034 0,500 763-1,016
Jamnagar 01,000 840-1,052 01,500 823-1,060
Junagadh 02,000 753-1,026 02,000 765-1,023
Keshod 01,500 747-1,019 01,000 744-1,001
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-1,035 0,830-1,041 0,780-0,985 0,750-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,250 1,825-2,116 1,850-2,050
Sesame (Black) 0,138 1,850-2,331 1,800-2,210
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,900 0,657-0,697 0,662-0,678
Rapeseeds 150 600-650 600-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,905
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed