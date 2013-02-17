Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
1. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,825-1,035 0,830-1,041 0,780-0,985 0,750-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,905
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 586 582 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 608 604 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,305-1,310
Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
-----------------------------------Earlier Report---------------------------
* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 03,000 0,780-1,035 02,500 0,750-1,041
Gondal 02,000 790-1,021 02,000 771-1,027
Jasdan 0,500 765-1,034 0,500 763-1,016
Jamnagar 01,000 840-1,052 01,500 823-1,060
Junagadh 02,000 753-1,026 02,000 765-1,023
Keshod 01,500 747-1,019 01,000 744-1,001
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,825-1,035 0,830-1,041 0,780-0,985 0,750-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,250 1,825-2,116 1,850-2,050
Sesame (Black) 0,138 1,850-2,331 1,800-2,210
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 0,900 0,657-0,697 0,662-0,678
Rapeseeds 150 600-650 600-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,905
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,305-1,310
Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
