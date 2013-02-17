Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 1. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,825-1,035 0,830-1,041 0,780-0,985 0,750-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 586 582 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 608 604 0,980-0,985 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,305-1,310 Palm olein 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,000-25,100 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed -----------------------------------Earlier Report--------------------------- * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,780-1,035 02,500 0,750-1,041 Gondal 02,000 790-1,021 02,000 771-1,027 Jasdan 0,500 765-1,034 0,500 763-1,016 Jamnagar 01,000 840-1,052 01,500 823-1,060 Junagadh 02,000 753-1,026 02,000 765-1,023 Keshod 01,500 747-1,019 01,000 744-1,001 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,825-1,035 0,830-1,041 0,780-0,985 0,750-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,250 1,825-2,116 1,850-2,050 Sesame (Black) 0,138 1,850-2,331 1,800-2,210 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,900 0,657-0,697 0,662-0,678 Rapeseeds 150 600-650 600-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,905 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 582 582 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 604 604 0,975-0,980 0,975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 0,735 0,730 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,745 0,740 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,305-1,310 Palm oil 0,840-0,845 0,840-0,845 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed