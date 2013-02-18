* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply.
* Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 780-1,040 3,000 780-1,035
Gondal 3,000 797-1,015 2,000 790-1,021
Jasdan 500 776-1,022 500 765-1,034
Jamnagar 1,500 834-1,050 1,000 840-1,052
Junagadh 3,000 750-1,018 2,000 753-1,026
Keshod 1,500 740-1,014 1,500 747-1,019
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 890-1,040 825-1,035 780-0,975 780-0,985
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 400 1,972-2,105 1,825-2,116
Sesame (Black) --- ----0,000 1,850-2,331
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,100 660-0,695 657-0,697
Rapeseeds 200 600-640 600-650
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,900 1,900
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 586 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 608 985-0,990 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm oil 840-0,845 840-0,845
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed