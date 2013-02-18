* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil eased due to lack of export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,43,000-0,44,000 versus 42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 780-1,040 3,000 780-1,035 Gondal 3,000 797-1,015 2,000 790-1,021 Jasdan 500 776-1,022 500 765-1,034 Jamnagar 1,500 834-1,050 1,000 840-1,052 Junagadh 3,000 750-1,018 2,000 753-1,026 Keshod 1,500 740-1,014 1,500 747-1,019 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 890-1,040 825-1,035 780-0,975 780-0,985 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 400 1,972-2,105 1,825-2,116 Sesame (Black) --- ----0,000 1,850-2,331 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 660-0,695 657-0,697 Rapeseeds 200 600-640 600-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,240 1,900 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 588 586 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 610 608 985-0,990 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 730 735 1,150-1,155 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 740 745 1,170-1,175 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,260-1,265 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed