* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. *Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 890-1,040 825-1,035 780-0,975 780-0,985 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,240 1,907 1,900 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 586 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 608 985-0,990 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300 Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,000-25,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed