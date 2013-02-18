* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.
*Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 890-1,040 825-1,035 780-0,975 780-0,985
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,240 1,907 1,900
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 590 586 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 612 608 985-0,990 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,095-2,100
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,105-2,110
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,125-2,130
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,295-1,300 1,295-1,300
Palm olein 840-0,845 840-0,845
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,000-25,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed