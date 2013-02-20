India's 2016/17 fiscal deficit comes in at 3.5 pct of GDP
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 47,000-0,48,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 821-1,041 3,000 790-1,035 Gondal 2,500 802-1,035 2,500 795-1,014 Jasdan 500 788-1,023 500 765-1,030 Jamnagar 1,500 819-1,061 1,000 800-1,057 Junagadh 2,500 780-1,014 2,000 771-1,029 Keshod 1,500 782-1,006 1,000 746-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,041 860-1,035 821-0,975 790-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 795 1,985-2,200 1,980-2,175 Sesame (Black) 175 1,985-2,381 1,975-2,351 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,020 664-0,695 666-0,690 Rapeseeds 270 625-670 600-654 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 700 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India