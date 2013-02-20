* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices held steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Mustard oil eased due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,56,000-0,57,000 versus 47,000-0,48,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,500 821-1,041 3,000 790-1,035 Gondal 2,500 802-1,035 2,500 795-1,014 Jasdan 500 788-1,023 500 765-1,030 Jamnagar 1,500 819-1,061 1,000 800-1,057 Junagadh 2,500 780-1,014 2,000 771-1,029 Keshod 1,500 782-1,006 1,000 746-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,041 860-1,035 821-0,975 790-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,110-1,111 1,110-1,111 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 795 1,985-2,200 1,980-2,175 Sesame (Black) 175 1,985-2,381 1,975-2,351 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,020 664-0,695 666-0,690 Rapeseeds 270 625-670 600-654 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 700 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 622 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 735 735 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 745 745 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,295-1,300 Palm oil 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed