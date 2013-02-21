1. Groundnut oil prices were stable due to restricted buying and selling.
2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
3. Coconut oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
4. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 0,825-1,050 0,850-1,041 0,790-0,965 0,821-0,975
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 597 600 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 619 622 0,995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 0,745 0,740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,755 0,750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati Ghee 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,500-25,600 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
15:00 21Feb13 -Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open-Feb 21
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,54,000-0,55,000 versus 56,000-0,57,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,500 790-1,050 3,500 821-1,041
Gondal 3,000 800-1,024 2,500 802-1,035
Jasdan 500 784-1,041 500 788-1,023
Jamnagar 1,000 828-1,057 1,500 819-1,061
Junagadh 2,000 777-1,036 2,500 780-1,014
Keshod 1,000 775-1,022 1,500 782-1,006
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 825-1,050 850-1,041 790-0,965 821-0,975
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 475 1,975-2,174 1,985-2,200
Sesame (Black) 205 1,953-2,335 1,985-2,381
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,060 670-0,699 664-0,695
Rapeseeds 205 630-660 625-670
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 595 600 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 617 622 995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 850-0,855 845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed
