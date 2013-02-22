* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,57,000-0,58,000 versus 54,000-0,55,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 820-1,045 3,500 790-1,050 Gondal 2,000 812-1,023 3,000 800-1,024 Jasdan 500 780-1,031 500 784-1,041 Jamnagar 1,000 815-1,054 1,000 828-1,057 Junagadh 1,500 792-1,029 2,000 777-1,036 Keshod 1,000 780-1,013 1,000 775-1,022 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 880-1,045 825-1,050 820-0,950 790-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 1,035-1,040 1,035-1,040 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,080-1,081 1,080-1,081 1,050-1,051 1,050-1,051 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 975 1,975-2,200 1,975-2,174 Sesame (Black) 175 1,960-2,370 1,953-2,335 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,170 667-0,693 670-0,699 Rapeseeds 120 615-641 630-660 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 597 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 623 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,290-1,295 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 855-0,860 850-0,855 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed