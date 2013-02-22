*Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
*Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 880-1,045 825-1,050 820-0,950 790-0,965
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,080-1,081 1,040-1,041 1,050-1,051
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 601 597 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 623 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290
Palm olein 855-0,860 850-0,855
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 25,500-25,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed