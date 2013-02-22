*Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. *Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 880-1,045 825-1,050 820-0,950 790-0,965 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,065-1,070 1,025-1,030 1,035-1,040 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,080-1,081 1,040-1,041 1,050-1,051 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 601 597 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 623 619 1,000-1,005 995-1,000 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,285-1,290 1,285-1,290 Palm olein 855-0,860 850-0,855 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 25,500-25,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed