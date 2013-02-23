* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 57,000-0,58,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 765-1,050 2,500 820-1,045 Gondal 2,500 800-1,041 2,000 812-1,023 Jasdan 500 786-1,014 500 780-1,031 Jamnagar 1,000 809-1,070 1,000 815-1,054 Junagadh 1,500 781-1,027 1,500 792-1,029 Keshod --,500 776-1,012 1,000 780-1,013 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,050 880-1,045 765-0,965 820-0,950 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 575 1,980-2,194 1,975-2,200 Sesame (Black) 185 1,975-2,385 1,960-2,370 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,125 658-0,693 667-0,693 Rapeseeds 160 600-640 615-641 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 601 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 623 995-1,000 1,000-1,005 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295 Palm oil 850-0,855 855-0,860 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed