* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were flat on restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien dropped due to poor retail demand.
* Mustard oil moved down due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,64,000-0,65,000 versus 57,000-0,58,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,500 765-1,050 2,500 820-1,045
Gondal 2,500 800-1,041 2,000 812-1,023
Jasdan 500 786-1,014 500 780-1,031
Jamnagar 1,000 809-1,070 1,000 815-1,054
Junagadh 1,500 781-1,027 1,500 792-1,029
Keshod --,500 776-1,012 1,000 780-1,013
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,050 880-1,045 765-0,965 820-0,950
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 575 1,980-2,194 1,975-2,200
Sesame (Black) 185 1,975-2,385 1,960-2,370
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,125 658-0,693 667-0,693
Rapeseeds 160 600-640 615-641
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 601 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 620 623 995-1,000 1,000-1,005
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070
Rapeseed oil refined 1,280-1,285 1,290-1,295
Palm oil 850-0,855 855-0,860
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed