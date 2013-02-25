* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,69,000-0,70,000 versus 64,000-0,65,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 751-1,051 2,500 765-1,050 Gondal 2,000 778-1,044 2,500 800-1,041 Jasdan 500 790-1,021 500 786-1,014 Jamnagar 1,500 805-1,052 1,000 809-1,070 Junagadh 2,000 776-1,034 1,500 781-1,027 Keshod 1,000 765-1,009 --,500 776-1,012 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 850-1,051 850-1,050 751-0,951 765-0,965 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 940 1,995-2,350 1,980-2,194 Sesame (Black) 178 2,001-2,450 1,975-2,385 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 800 675-0,685 658-0,693 Rapeseeds 200 610-642 600-640 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 595 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 617 985-0,990 990-0,995 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 738 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 748 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,275-1,280 Palm oil 850-0,855 850-0,855 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed