* Groundnut oil prices remained stable due to restricted buying and selling.
*Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units.
*Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
*Coconut oil moved down due to weak advices from producing centers.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-1,051 850-1,050 751-0,951 765-0,965
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,245 1,245 1,907 1,907
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,030 2,030
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 592 595 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 614 617 985-0,990 990-0,995
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 740 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 750 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,130-2,135 2,130-2,135
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,140 2,140
Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065
Rapeseed oil refined 1,265-1,270 1,275-1,280
Palm olein 850-0,855 850-0,855
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,220-1,225
Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed