* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from consumers. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 20,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 69,000-0,70,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,500 755-1,057 3,000 751-1,051 Gondal 2,000 780-1,035 2,000 778-1,044 Jasdan 500 804-1,029 500 790-1,021 Jamnagar 1,000 812-1,060 1,500 805-1,052 Junagadh 1,500 760-1,023 2,000 776-1,034 Keshod 1,000 780-1,005 1,000 765-1,009 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 851-1,057 850-1,051 755-0,954 751-0,951 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 857 1,980-2,274 1,995-2,350 Sesame (Black) 200 2,025-2,500 2,001-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,550 665-0,691 675-0,685 Rapeseeds 300 570-596 610-642 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,240 1,245 1,900 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,030 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 592 592 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 614 614 985-0,990 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,095-2,100 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil label tin 2,105-2,110 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,125-2,130 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,140 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,265-1,270 Palm oil 845-0,850 850-0,855 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed