*Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from consumers. *Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. *Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 851-1,057 850-1,051 755-0,954 751-0,951 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,235 1,245 1,895 1,907 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,030 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 592 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 614 980-0,985 985-0,990 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,085-2,090 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,095-2,100 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,115-2,120 2,130-2,135 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,140 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,055-1,060 Rapeseed oil refined 1,250-1,255 1,265-1,270 Palm olein 845-0,850 850-0,855 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed