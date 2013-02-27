*Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-1,060 851-1,057 760-0,960 755-0,954 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,235 1,890 1,895 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 587 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 609 612 975-0,980 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 760 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 770 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,085-2,090 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,090-2,095 2,095-2,100 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,115-2,120 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,250-1,255 Palm olein 845-0,850 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed