* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 6,500 790-1,055 3,500 760-1,060
Gondal 3,000 776-1,042 2,500 771-1,052
Jasdan 500 791-1,037 500 810-1,030
Jamnagar 1,000 826-1,050 1,000 823-1,064
Junagadh 2,500 778-1,008 1,500 750-1,010
Keshod 1,000 776-1,002 --,500 764-1,007
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 890-1,055 850-1,060 790-0,980 760-0,960
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 475 1,980-2,274 1,970-2,264
Sesame (Black) 165 2,025-2,510 2,015-2,532
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,540 707-0,723 670-0,701
Rapeseeds 150 580-611 550-603
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,890 1,890
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 587 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 609 975-0,980 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil label tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 840-0,845 845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed