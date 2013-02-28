* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Palm olien moved down due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 6,500 790-1,055 3,500 760-1,060 Gondal 3,000 776-1,042 2,500 771-1,052 Jasdan 500 791-1,037 500 810-1,030 Jamnagar 1,000 826-1,050 1,000 823-1,064 Junagadh 2,500 778-1,008 1,500 750-1,010 Keshod 1,000 776-1,002 --,500 764-1,007 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 890-1,055 850-1,060 790-0,980 760-0,960 (auction price) Market delivery 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041 1,040-1,041 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 475 1,980-2,274 1,970-2,264 Sesame (Black) 165 2,025-2,510 2,015-2,532 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,540 707-0,723 670-0,701 Rapeseeds 150 580-611 550-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,230 1,230 1,890 1,890 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,020 2,020 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 609 975-0,980 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,080-2,085 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil label tin 2,090-2,095 2,090-2,095 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,110-2,115 2,110-2,115 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,130 2,130 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 840-0,845 845-0,850 Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 885-0,890 885-0,890 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed