*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand.
*Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 890-1,055 850-1,060 790-0,980 760-0,960
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 1,025-1,030
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 1,040-1,041
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,225 1,230 1,880 1,890
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 2,010 2,020
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 587 587 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 609 609 975-0,980 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,810-2,820 2,810-2,820
Castor oil commercial 760 760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 770 770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,080-2,085 2,090-2,095
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,100-2,105 2,110-2,115
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,120 2,130
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245
Palm olein 840-0,845 845-0,850
Sesame oil 2,960-2,965 2,960-2,965
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 835-0,840 885-0,890
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed