* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,500 800-1,015 5,500 790-1,055 Gondal 2,500 790-1,027 3,000 776-1,042 Jasdan 500 778-1,019 500 791-1,037 Jamnagar 2,000 807-1,054 1,000 826-1,050 Junagadh 2,000 776-1,014 2,500 778-1,008 Keshod 1,000 760-1,013 1,000 776-1,002 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 855-1,015 890-1,055 800-0,970 790-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 720 1,995-2,290 1,980-2,274 Sesame (Black) 102 2,010-2,450 2,025-2,510 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,300 694-0,711 707-0,723 Rapeseeds 150 590-617 580-611 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,225 1,860 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 2,000 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 587 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 609 609 975-0,980 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,870 1,800 2,920-2,930 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,060-2,065 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil label tin 2,070-2,075 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,090-2,095 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,110 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,070-3,075 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed