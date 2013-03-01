*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. *Cottonseed oil moved down due to selling pressure from refinery units. *Palm olien eased due to poor retail demand. *Sesame oil increased due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 855-1,015 890-1,055 800-0,970 790-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,210 1,225 1,850 1,880 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,980 2,010 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 584 587 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 606 609 970-0,975 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,880 1,800 2,930-2,940 2,810-2,820 Castor oil commercial 755 760 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 765 770 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,050-2,055 2,070-2,075 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,060-2,065 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,080-2,085 2,100-2,105 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,090 2,120 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,240-1,245 1,240-1,245 Palm olein 835-0,840 840-0,845 Sesame oil 3,075-3,080 2,960-2,965 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,000-26,100 26,000-26,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed