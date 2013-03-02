Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 02
* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from
consumers.
* Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 04,500 0,840-1,060 04,500 0,800-1,015
Gondal 03,000 808-1,025 02,500 790-1,027
Jasdan 0,500 776-1,033 0,500 778-1,019
Jamnagar 01,000 823-1,061 02,000 807-1,054
Junagadh 02,000 780-1,029 02,000 776-1,014
Keshod 01,500 773-1,015 01,000 760-1,013
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 0,860-1,060 0,855-1,015 0,840-0,980 0,800-0,970
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 0,938 1,990-2,286 1,995-2,290
Sesame (Black) 0,189 2,050-2,530 2,010-2,450
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,150 0,683-0,701 0,694-0,711
Rapeseeds 336 570-600 590-617
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,850
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 584 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 606 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,930 1,880 3,000-3,010 2,930-2,940
Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055
Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245
Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,075-3,080
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed