Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- March 02 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. * Sesame oil improved due to bullish trend in seed prices. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,75,000-0,76,000 versus 0,80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,840-1,060 04,500 0,800-1,015 Gondal 03,000 808-1,025 02,500 790-1,027 Jasdan 0,500 776-1,033 0,500 778-1,019 Jamnagar 01,000 823-1,061 02,000 807-1,054 Junagadh 02,000 780-1,029 02,000 776-1,014 Keshod 01,500 773-1,015 01,000 760-1,013 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,860-1,060 0,855-1,015 0,840-0,980 0,800-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,938 1,990-2,286 1,995-2,290 Sesame (Black) 0,189 2,050-2,530 2,010-2,450 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,150 0,683-0,701 0,694-0,711 Rapeseeds 336 570-600 590-617 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,205 1,210 1,845 1,850 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,980 1,980 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 584 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 606 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,930 1,880 3,000-3,010 2,930-2,940 Castor oil commercial 0,755 0,755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,765 0,765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil label tin 2,055-2,060 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,075-2,080 2,080-2,085 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,090 2,090 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,230-1,235 1,240-1,245 Palm oil 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,075-3,080 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed