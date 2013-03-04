* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers.
* Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 830-1,031 4,500 840-1,060
Gondal 2,500 802-1,022 3,000 808-1,025
Jasdan 500 783-1,020 500 776-1,033
Jamnagar 1,500 824-1,066 1,000 823-1,061
Junagadh 2,500 774-1,031 2,000 780-1,029
Keshod 1,500 765-1,003 1,500 773-1,015
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 848-1,031 860-1,060 830-0,975 840-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 430 2,050-2,290 1,990-2,286
Sesame (Black) 360 2,200-2,540 2,050-2,530
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,100 675-0,693 683-0,701
Rapeseeds 400 580-611 570-600
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,190 1,200 1,820 1,830
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 584 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 606 970-0,975 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 745 755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035
Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235
Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed