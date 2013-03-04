* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from consumers. * Mustard oil dropped due to supply pressure. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 75,000-0,76,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 3,000 830-1,031 4,500 840-1,060 Gondal 2,500 802-1,022 3,000 808-1,025 Jasdan 500 783-1,020 500 776-1,033 Jamnagar 1,500 824-1,066 1,000 823-1,061 Junagadh 2,500 774-1,031 2,000 780-1,029 Keshod 1,500 765-1,003 1,500 773-1,015 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 848-1,031 860-1,060 830-0,975 840-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 430 2,050-2,290 1,990-2,286 Sesame (Black) 360 2,200-2,540 2,050-2,530 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,100 675-0,693 683-0,701 Rapeseeds 400 580-611 570-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,200 1,820 1,830 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,950 1,960 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 584 584 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 606 606 970-0,975 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 745 755 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 765 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil label tin 2,030-2,035 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,060-2,065 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,060 2,070 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,210-1,215 1,230-1,235 Palm oil 835-0,840 835-0,840 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed