*Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. *Mustard oil dropped further due to weak trend in seed prices. *Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 0,855-1,037 0,848-1,031 0,840-0,980 0,830-0,975 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,195 1,815 1,825 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,950 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 584 584 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 606 606 0,970-0,975 0,970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 0,740 0,745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 0,750 0,755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,025-2,030 2,030-2,035 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,050-2,055 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,060 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,200-1,205 1,210-1,215 Palm olein 0,850-0,855 0,845-0,850 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 0,835-0,840 0,835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 26,500-26,600 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed