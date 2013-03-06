* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
* Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
* Mustard oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,80,000-0,81,000 versus 84,000-0,85,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 3,000 825-1,025 2,500 840-1,037
Gondal 2,000 831-1,006 2,000 833-1,014
Jasdan 500 805-1,033 500 808-1,027
Jamnagar 1,500 815-1,069 1,000 839-1,065
Junagadh 2,000 770-1,020 2,000 761-1,022
Keshod 1,000 756-1,012 2,000 750-1,016
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 850-1,025 855-1,037 825-0,970 840-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 528 1,990-2,267 2,010-2,280
Sesame (Black) 184 2,210-2,530 2,160-2,274
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,500 675-0,691 677-0,693
Rapeseeds 260 590-603 550-579
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,185 1,815 1,815
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 584 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 606 975-0,980 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,170-1,175 1,200-1,205
Palm oil 855-0,860 850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed