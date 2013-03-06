*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
*Mustard oil declined due to supply pressure.
*Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand.
*Palm olien improved due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 850-1,025 855-1,037 825-0,970 840-0,980
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,185 1,810 1,815
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 587 584 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 609 606 975-0,980 970-0,975
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045
Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,200-1,205
Palm olein 855-0,860 850-0,855
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 26,500-26,600
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed