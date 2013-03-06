*Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. *Mustard oil declined due to supply pressure. *Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. *Palm olien improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 850-1,025 855-1,037 825-0,970 840-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,185 1,810 1,815 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 587 584 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 609 606 975-0,980 970-0,975 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 745 740 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 750 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,020-2,025 2,025-2,030 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,045-2,050 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,040-1,045 Rapeseed oil refined 1,160-1,165 1,200-1,205 Palm olein 855-0,860 850-0,855 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 26,500-26,600 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed