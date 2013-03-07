* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply. * Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 830-1,030 3,000 825-1,025 Gondal 1,500 818-1,014 2,000 831-1,006 Jasdan 500 800-1,021 500 805-1,033 Jamnagar 1,000 828-1,034 1,500 815-1,069 Junagadh 2,000 780-1,009 2,000 770-1,020 Keshod 1,000 760-1,005 1,000 756-1,012 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 865-1,030 850-1,025 830-0,975 825-0,970 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 388 1,970-2,250 1,990-2,267 Sesame (Black) 176 2,130-2,425 2,210-2,530 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,150 680-0,696 675-0,691 Rapeseeds 230 550-600 590-603 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,180 1,180 1,810 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 609 970-0,975 975-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165 Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed