* Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
* Cottonseed oil eased due to sufficient supply.
* Mustard oil dropped due to poor retail demand.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 80,000-0,81,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 830-1,030 3,000 825-1,025
Gondal 1,500 818-1,014 2,000 831-1,006
Jasdan 500 800-1,021 500 805-1,033
Jamnagar 1,000 828-1,034 1,500 815-1,069
Junagadh 2,000 780-1,009 2,000 770-1,020
Keshod 1,000 760-1,005 1,000 756-1,012
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 865-1,030 850-1,025 830-0,975 825-0,970
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 388 1,970-2,250 1,990-2,267
Sesame (Black) 176 2,130-2,425 2,210-2,530
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,150 680-0,696 675-0,691
Rapeseeds 230 550-600 590-603
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,180 1,180 1,810 1,810
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 585 587 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 607 609 970-0,975 975-0,990
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,010-2,015 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,020-2,025 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,040-2,045 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165
Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed