*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers. *Mustard oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 865-1,030 850-1,025 830-0,975 825-0,970 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,180 1,800 1,810 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,940 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 587 587 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 609 609 975-0,980 975-0,980 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,050 Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165 Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed