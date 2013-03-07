*Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from consumers.
*Mustard oil moved down due to weak trend in seed prices.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 865-1,030 850-1,025 830-0,975 825-0,970
(Auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 1,175 1,180 1,800 1,810
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,930 1,940
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 587 587 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 609 609 975-0,980 975-0,980
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 745 745 1,160-1,165 1,160-1,165
Castor oil BSS 755 755 1,180-1,185 1,180-1,185
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,015-2,020 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,040 2,050
Cottonseed oil refined 1,045-1,050 1,045-1,050
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,160-1,165
Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati Ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840
Castor oil commercial 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Castor oil BSS 1,270-1,275 1,270-1,275
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed