* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices remained stable on restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,70,000-0,71,000 versus 65,000-0,66,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 835-1,050 2,000 830-1,030 Gondal 2,000 819-1,025 1,500 818-1,014 Jasdan 500 790-1,018 500 800-1,021 Jamnagar 2,000 836-1,047 1,000 828-1,034 Junagadh 1,500 776-1,022 2,000 780-1,009 Keshod 1,000 764-1,003 1,000 760-1,005 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 870-1,050 865-1,030 835-0,980 830-0,975 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 352 1,960-2,240 1,970-2,250 Sesame (Black) 105 2,150-2,520 2,130-2,425 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,700 694-0,715 680-0,696 Rapeseeds 200 555-583 550-600 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,175 1,175 1,800 1,800 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,930 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 587 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 609 980-0,985 975-0,990 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 750 745 1,170-1,175 1,160-1,165 Castor oil BSS 760 755 1,190-1,195 1,180-1,185 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,005-2,010 2,005-2,010 Groundnut oil label tin 2,015-2,020 2,015-2,020 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,035-2,040 2,035-2,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,040 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 835-0,840 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,250-1,255 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,270-1,275 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed