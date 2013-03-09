* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 2,000 840-1,045 2,000 835-1,050 Gondal 1,500 843-1,019 2,000 819-1,025 Jasdan 500 803-1,026 500 790-1,018 Jamnagar 1,500 840-1,059 2,000 836-1,047 Junagadh 2,000 780-1,030 1,500 776-1,022 Keshod 1,000 752-1,004 1,000 764-1,003 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 875-1,045 870-1,050 840-0,970 835-0,980 (auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (traders price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 278 1,930-2,174 1,960-2,240 Sesame (Black) 078 2,140-2,470 2,150-2,520 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 2,100 696-0,714 694-0,715 Rapeseeds 100 570-590 555-583 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 1,185 1,180 1,815 1,808 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 980-0,985 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati ghee 815-0,820 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed