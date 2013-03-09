* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
* Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 25,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,65,000-0,66,000 versus 70,000-0,71,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 2,000 840-1,045 2,000 835-1,050
Gondal 1,500 843-1,019 2,000 819-1,025
Jasdan 500 803-1,026 500 790-1,018
Jamnagar 1,500 840-1,059 2,000 836-1,047
Junagadh 2,000 780-1,030 1,500 776-1,022
Keshod 1,000 752-1,004 1,000 764-1,003
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 875-1,045 870-1,050 840-0,970 835-0,980
(auction price)
Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060
(traders price)
Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 278 1,930-2,174 1,960-2,240
Sesame (Black) 078 2,140-2,470 2,150-2,520
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 2,100 696-0,714 694-0,715
Rapeseeds 100 570-590 555-583
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 1,185 1,180 1,815 1,808
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,940 1,930
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 590 590 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 612 612 980-0,985 980-0,985
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010
Castor oil commercial 750 755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175
Castor oil BSS 760 765 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 2,015-2,020 2,010-2,015
Groundnut oil label tin 2,025-2,030 2,020-2,025
Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,045-2,050 2,040-2,045
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 2,050 2,040
Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145
Palm oil 855-0,860 855-0,860
Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205
Vanaspati ghee 815-0,820 835-0,840
Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265
Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed