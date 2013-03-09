*Groundnut oil prices improved further due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 875-1,045 870-1,050 840-0,970 835-0,980 (Auction price) Market delivery 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 1,100-1,101 1,100-1,101 1,070-1,071 1,070-1,071 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 1,190 1,180 1,820 1,808 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,940 1,930 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 590 590 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 612 612 980-0,985 980-0,985 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,940 1,940 3,000-3,010 3,000-3,010 Castor oil commercial 755 755 1,170-1,175 1,170-1,175 Castor oil BSS 765 765 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 2,020-2,025 2,010-2,015 Groundnut oil labeled tin 2,030-2,035 2,020-2,025 Groundnut oil fresh tin 2,050-2,055 2,040-2,045 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 2,050 2,040 Cottonseed oil refined 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Rapeseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,140-1,145 Palm olein 855-0,860 855-0,860 Sesame oil 3,150-3,155 3,150-3,155 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,200-1,205 1,200-1,205 Vanaspati Ghee 815-0,820 835-0,840 Castor oil commercial 1,260-1,265 1,260-1,265 Castor oil BSS 1,280-1,285 1,280-1,285 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 27,000-27,100 27,000-27,100 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed