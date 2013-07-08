* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were flat due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,32,000-0,33,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,676-0,880 01,500 0,675-0,870 Gondal 02,000 646-0,860 01,500 625-0,832 Jasdan 0,500 575-0,793 0,500 573-0,790 Jamnagar 01,500 700-0,890 01,000 660-0,887 Junagadh 02,000 590-0,804 02,000 592-0,791 Keshod 01,000 603-0,760 00,500 590-0,753 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,690-0,880 0,676-0,870 0,676-0,825 0,675-0,818 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,040 2,080-2,265 2,072-2,280 Sesame (Black) 0,125 2,170-2,484 2,165-2,439 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,960 0,650-0,680 0,641-0,671 Rapeseeds 075 570-591 555-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,950 0,950 1,470 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 627 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,727 0,720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,737 0,730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,655-1,660 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil label tin 1,665-1,670 1,665-1,660 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,685-1,690 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed