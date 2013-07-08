*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. *Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. *Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 690-0,880 676-0,870 676-0,825 675-0,818 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 970 950 1,497 1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 627 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 652 649 1,050-1,055 1,045-1,050 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 730 720 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 740 730 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,665-1,670 1,655-1,660 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,675-1,680 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,695-1,700 1,685-1,690 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 885-0,890 880-0,885 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed