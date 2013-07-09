* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 4,000 678-0,861 3,000 676-0,880 Gondal 3,000 612-0,834 2,000 646-0,860 Jasdan 500 590-0,795 500 575-0,793 Jamnagar 1,000 704-0,862 1,500 700-0,890 Junagadh 2,500 583-0,800 2,000 590-0,804 Keshod 1,000 600-0,773 1,000 603-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 692-0,861 690-0,880 678-0,845 676-0,825 (auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 690 2,066-2,275 2,080-2,265 Sesame (Black) 080 2,150-2,492 2,170-2,484 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 1,130 665-0,686 650-0,680 Rapeseeds 20 530-559 570-591 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 960 970 1,485 1,497 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670 Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 890-0,895 885-0,890 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed