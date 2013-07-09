* Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
* Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
* Cottonseed oil moved down due to increased selling from refinery units.
* Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
Today's Arrivals;
--Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 25,000 versus 20,000 previous
--Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,42,000-0,43,000 versus 40,000-0,41,000
previous
Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat:
Today's Today's Previous Previous
deliveries price deliveries price
Rajkot 4,000 678-0,861 3,000 676-0,880
Gondal 3,000 612-0,834 2,000 646-0,860
Jasdan 500 590-0,795 500 575-0,793
Jamnagar 1,000 704-0,862 1,500 700-0,890
Junagadh 2,500 583-0,800 2,000 590-0,804
Keshod 1,000 600-0,773 1,000 603-0,760
Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end
Market delivery 692-0,861 690-0,880 678-0,845 676-0,825
(auction price)
Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800
(traders price)
Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811
Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price
Sesame (White) 690 2,066-2,275 2,080-2,265
Sesame (Black) 080 2,150-2,492 2,170-2,484
Soybean --- --- ---
Castorseed 1,130 665-0,686 650-0,680
Rapeseeds 20 530-559 570-591
Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
-------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------
Today's Previous Today's Previous
open close open close
Groundnut oil 960 970 1,485 1,497
Groundnut oil refined
(15-liter tin) --- --- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- ---
Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil whitewash 627 630 --- ---
Cottonseed oil refin1d 649 652 1,045-1,050 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- ---
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's open Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil label tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,690 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm oil 890-0,895 885-0,890
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q.
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed