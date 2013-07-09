*Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
*Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
*Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.
Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
Groundnut small Groundnut bold
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Market delivery 692-0,861 690-0,880 678-0,845 676-0,825
(Auction price)
Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800
(Traders' price)
Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811
Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin-----
Today's Previous Today's Previous
close close close close
Groundnut oil 965 970 1,490 1,497
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,580 1,590
Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Cottonseed oil white wash 632 630 -- --
Cottonseed oil refined 654 652 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055
Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- --
Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q.
Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270
Castor oil commercial 725 730 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105
Castor oil BSS 735 740 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125
Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q.
Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut oil 1,660-1,665 1,665-1,670
Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,670-1,675 1,675-1,680
Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,690-1,695 1,695-1,700
Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,690 1,700
Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,115-1,120
Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085
Palm olein 890-0,895 885-0,890
Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415
Soybean oil refined n.q. ------
Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255
Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945
Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195
Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215
Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
Today's close Previous close
Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000
Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q.
Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.
n.q.= not quoted
Groundnut is also known as peanut
Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed