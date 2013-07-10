* Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand. * Arrivals of groundnuts and castor seeds were low as most of the market yards remained closed on account of "Ashaadhi Beej". Today's Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,05,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,42,000-0,43,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,000-0,000 04,000 0,678-0,861 Gondal 03,000 000-0,000 03,000 612-0,834 Jasdan 0,500 000-0,000 0,500 590-0,795 Jamnagar 02,000 703-0,870 01,000 704-0,862 Junagadh 00,000 000-0,000 02,500 583-0,800 Keshod 01,500 632-0,780 01,000 600-0,773 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,692-0,861 0,000-0,000 0,678-0,845 (auction price) Market delivery 0,825-0,830 0,825-0,830 0,795-0,800 0,795-0,800 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,840-0,841 0,840-0,841 0,810-0,811 0,810-0,811 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,066-2,275 Sesame (Black) 0,000 0,000-0,000 2,150-2,492 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,000 0,000-0,000 0,665-0,686 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 530-559 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,975 0,965 1,500 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,590 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 632 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 656 654 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 0,725 0,725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 0,735 0,735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil 1,670-1,675 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil label tin 1,680-1,685 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,700-1,705 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,700 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati ghee 0,940-0,945 0,940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed