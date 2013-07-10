Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 10 1. Groundnut oil prices increased smartly due to short supply. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to increased retail demand. 3. Palm olien eased due to sufficient supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Market delivery 000-0,000 692-0,861 000-0,000 678-0,845 (Auction price) Market delivery 825-0,830 825-0,830 795-0,800 795-0,800 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 840-0,841 840-0,841 810-0,811 810-0,811 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg tin----- -----15-kg tin----- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 995 965 1,525 1,490 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,610 1,580 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 634 632 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 656 654 1,055-1,060 1,050-1,055 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 2,130 2,130 3,260-3,270 3,260-3,270 Castor oil commercial 723 725 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Castor oil BSS 733 735 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil 1,690-1,695 1,660-1,665 Groundnut oil labeled tin 1,700-1,705 1,670-1,675 Groundnut oil fresh tin 1,720-1,725 1,690-1,695 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,720 1,690 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Palm olein 885-0,890 890-0,895 Sesame oil 3,410-3,415 3,410-3,415 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 1,250-1,255 1,250-1,255 Vanaspati Ghee 940-0,945 940-0,945 Castor oil commercial 1,190-1,195 1,190-1,195 Castor oil BSS 1,210-1,215 1,210-1,215 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous close Groundnut meal 25,900-26,000 25,900-26,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed